Teen missing for a year found, runs away again say deputies

(WSPA) – Law enforcement is asking for you help after a teen that was missing for a year was found and then ran away again 10 days later.

Christopher Caulder, 16, left custodial placement on August 6, according to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

He went missing in August 2016 and then was taken into custody on July 28 in Forest City.

If anyone has any information, they can contact their local Department of Social Services or law enforcement. In Henderson County, contact the Department of Social Services at 828.697.5500 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828.697.4911.