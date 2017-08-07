Teen robs woman at Spartanburg ATM, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) –A teen faces charges after a woman said she was approached at an ATM by a teen armed with a gun and demanding money.

Eric Jordan Harper, 17, of Spartanburg is charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday at an ATM on Camelot Drive, according to an incident report.

The victim told police she noticed something out of the coroner of her eye just before a teen approach her car, presented a gun and told her to give it all up.

She heard the suspect pull the trigger of the gun that she believed was a BB gun.

The victim said the suspect ran away after she handed over her wallet with cash and credit cards. An officer spotted the suspect in a nearby parking lot and tried to stop him, according to a report. Harper fought an officer before a foot chase.

A report states that Harper continued to be combative and officers found two BB guns that fit the description the victim gave them.

Harper remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.