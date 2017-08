UNION Co., SC (WSPA) – A Norfolk Southern train hit a tractor-trailer in Union Co., according to emergency management.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thompson Blvd. and Barnado Rd.

The truck was trying to back int a construction company when it was hit by the train, according to Rob Fraim with Union Co. Emergency Management.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital.

The train engine had significant damage.

Union Police are on the scene.