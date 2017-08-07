Woman accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Clinton

A woman has been arrested in connection to injuries to a vulnerable adult, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

SLED says Maya Alexzandra Threatt, 21, is charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

That is a felony with a penalty of 5 years in prison if she is convicted.

The incident happened on March 21 at the Whitten Center.

The warrant says Threatt threw a handful of pebbles at the victim and also hit him in the chest with an open hand.

They warrant says the victim was treated for bleeding and swelling to the right side of his bottom lip.

The victim also had bleeding to the right side of his tongue and a large red area to his upper abdomen, according to the warrant.

SLED says they investigated at the request of SC Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs.