GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a woman found in the middle road bleeding was shot multiple times in the head in chest.

The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way in Greenville Co.

Catherine Clark, 37, from Mauldin was dead when deputies got to the scene.

Her death has also been ruled a homicide.

The incident was initially thought to be a hit-and-run, according to S.C.Highway Patrol.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman died from multiple gunshots to head and chest The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way in Greenville Co.

Fatal crash on Shady Grove Rd. in Cherokee Co. The coroner says Shires was driving south on Shady Grove Rd. at 10:25 a.m. when he lost control in a curve and ran off the right side of the…

Burn Bootcamp brings new customers to Drayton Mills SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new business is bringing a whole new audience to a revitalized mill project in Spartanburg. Burn Bootcamp opene…

Man killed in Pickens Co. crash PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …

Simpsonville city administrator dies from heart attack According to Anderson Independent Mail and government officials, Eddie Case was showing horses in North Carolina when he suddenly passed.