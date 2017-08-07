Woman died from multiple gunshots to head and chest

Greenville Co deputies say Catherine Clark was found shot Saturday night (Picture courtesy of Catherine's family)

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a woman found in the middle road bleeding was shot multiple times in the head in chest.

The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way in Greenville Co.

Catherine Clark, 37, from Mauldin was dead when deputies got to the scene.

Her death has also been ruled a homicide.

The incident was initially thought to be a hit-and-run, according to S.C.Highway Patrol.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

