2 arrested after police chase in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Two people are in custody after a police chase in Oconee Co. Monday.

They are:

Tiffany Rae Barfield, 23, of Henderson Avenue in Sevierville, TN

Adam Joseph Reed, 24, of Hillside Lane in Seneca.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Deputies say there was a shoplifting reported at a business in the Applewood Shopping Center near Seneca.

The report says a deputy saw a man chase another man and woman across the parking lot.

The deputy identified himself as the law enforcement and the man and woman got in a black truck and left the parking lot.

The report says the truck almost hit several vehicles.

The deputy tried to pull the truck over, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase made its way into Westminster and then onto Highway 76 toward Longcreek.

The truck hit a vehicle and left the scene of the accident near Highway 76 and Highway 123, according to the report.

The chase ended near Lowery Stream lane and the two were arrested.

The report says Barfield had two outstanding warrants on Unlawful Neglect of a Child charges.

Reed was booked in on a Temporary Custody Order and has been charged with Failure to stop for a Blue Light and Reckless Driving as well as a Hit and Run accident charge.

Both are in jail.