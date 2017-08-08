3 vacationers arrested in killing of a Florida man

POINCIANA, Fla. (AP) – Two men and a juvenile who were vacationing from South Carolina are accused of fatally shooting a Florida man.

News outlets report 19-year-old Marcus Junior Delucien, 20-year-old Raekwon Davante Richardson and a 17-year-old were recently arrested. Delucien and Richardson were arrested in Summerville, South Carolina. The three are each charged with second-degree murder in the July 15 death of 23-year-old Yassine El-Hamzaoui.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jacob Ruiz says the three accused were vacationing together when they encountered the victim. Further details have not been released.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.