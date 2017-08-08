Anderson Co. man distributed child porn, says SC AG

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County man has been arrested on numerous charges related to child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

51-year-old Gary Lee Hecker is charged with 10 counts of second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and five counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Investigators say Hecker had child pornography and distributed it.

Hecker was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Attorney General’s Office. Homeland Security Investigations and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Hecker is being held in the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.