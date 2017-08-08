Camp White Pine receives large grant

A camp meant to reform DJJ teens, received a large grant on Tuesday.

Canteen and Advance Pierre Foods donated nearly $25,000 to help the camp with culinary career options.

Along with the grant, head officials from the companies got a tour of the facilities by several teens. The teens are part of the distinguished gentleman program, where the teens dress up and practice life skills.

7 News got to tag along for the tour, seeing the inside of the facility for the first time.

In April of 2011, 7 News began investigating after 3 teens escaped from the camp in two weeks. The mother of one of those teens told 7 News that her son was beaten by camp officials and other teens. 8 people, including the head of the camp and staffers ended up being charged for the assault.

The 4 adults have been indicted on their charges and are awaiting trial.

We pulled the data on escapes at Camp White Pine, and there have been no escapes since we finished our investigation.