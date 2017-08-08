Upstate woman busted with 5 lbs of meth worth $242K say deputies

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a “major” drug arrest was made Tuesday after a traffic stop in Fair Play.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was stopped on Durham Road when a patrol deputy noticed a vehicle with a defective brake light.

Deputies say the driver appeared nervous and did not have a driver’s license or information about the Volvo they were was driving at the time. Deputies say the driver allowed an officer to search the vehicle and that’s when a deputy found a bag of drugs beneath Tabitha Ann Hammond’s seat.

Deputies say the 36-year-old Seneca woman claimed ownership of the drugs, including more than five pounds of methamphetamine.

The street value of the meth is an estimated $242,000.

Hammond has been charged with trafficking meth and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The driver was cited for defective equipment and drug paraphernalia that deputies say was found in the driver’s seat.

The incident remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.