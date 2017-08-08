Family remembers Upstate man killed in triple shooting

Related Coverage 2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at Spartanburg grocery store

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate family is remembering a man who was shot and killed outside a local grocery store.

“Tyshann did not deserve what happened to him,” said Lillie Smith, in tears over the death of her son, Tyshann Smith. “He’d do anything for you.”

Smith was one of two people killed in a triple shooting in Spartanburg Monday night.

“I thought it was a mistake,” said Smith’s cousin, Michelle Berry as she recalled learning of the shooting. “It can’t be. It can’t be true.”

The Spartanburg County Coroner says Smith was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a car. The coroner says Raymond Turner was also killed and another man is recovering after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say it happened outside Biggerstaff Grocery off Farley Avenue.

“We’ve had little tussles here and there but nothing to this magnitude,” said store owner Jody Pitts of the business that was established in 1950. “I feel bad for the families – my heart goes out to them.”

The family of Tyshann Smith stood and prayed in front of a memorial near the parking lot where the 28-year-old was killed.

“Very smart, bright, great father,” said Berry. “He was turning his life around. Trying to do what he needed to do for his kids.”

A family grappling with grief is calling for change.

“People don’t understand you hurt everybody. You hurt their children, the mothers, the grandmother – you hurt them all,” said Smith’s Aunt Tammy Sims. “It’s time for this crime to stop.”

Investigators have not said what went on during the shooting that claimed Smith’s life.

“I talk to Tyshann every day. Even on my lunch break I call him,” said Smith. “He’s going to be missed because everybody loved him.”

Spartanburg police say they are not looking for suspects at this time but that may change as the investigation continues.

Friends are planning a “bike ride” in Smith’s honor Wednesday. We’re told it’ll be around 6:45-7:00 p.m. at the 7-Eleven near U.S. 29 and Highway 80.