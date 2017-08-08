VIDEO: Former motel on fire next to 7News studios

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several fire crews are responding to a large fire right next door to a news station–OUR news station.

Our crew on the scene says the abandoned Country Hearth Inn is up in flames.

Four fire departments are currently responding to the former motel on International Drive.

Our 7News nightside crew called 911 after walking outside and noticing the blaze next door.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Motel fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman died from multiple gunshots to head and chest The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way in Greenville Co.

Fatal crash on Shady Grove Rd. in Cherokee Co. The coroner says Shires was driving south on Shady Grove Rd. at 10:25 a.m. when he lost control in a curve and ran off the right side of the…

Burn Bootcamp brings new customers to Drayton Mills SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new business is bringing a whole new audience to a revitalized mill project in Spartanburg. Burn Bootcamp opene…

Man killed in Pickens Co. crash PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …

Simpsonville city administrator dies from heart attack According to Anderson Independent Mail and government officials, Eddie Case was showing horses in North Carolina when he suddenly passed.