VIDEO: Former motel on fire next to 7News studios

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several fire crews are responding to a large fire right next door to a news station–OUR news station.

Our crew on the scene says the abandoned Country Hearth Inn is up in flames.

Four fire departments are currently responding to the former motel on International Drive.

Our 7News nightside crew called 911 after walking outside and noticing the blaze next door.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Motel fire

 

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …