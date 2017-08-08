Gaffney teen killed in shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a Gaffney teen.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as Jasmin Angelica McGill, 18, of 106 Brookwood Drive.

McGill died shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

McGill was shot in the yard of a residence on Lincoln Drive about 11 p.m. Monday and died after she taken by ambulance to the hospital, Fowler said in a statement.

Her death remains under investigation by local authorities, including the Gaffney Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Fowler has not released the cause or manner of death.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday, according to Fowler.