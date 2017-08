GREER, SC (WSPA) – A gas line was hit by a contractor in Greer Tuesday morning, according to Alison Rauch with Greer Public Work.

It happened near Henderson Circle and Rich Glen Way.

Greer fire says the immediate area is blocked so there are no ignition sources, but they have not evacuated anyone.

Rauch says they are accessing the damage, but customers haven’t lost service.

They don’t have an estimated time for repairs but drivers should use caution in the area for the next several.