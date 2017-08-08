GPD asks you to not shoot Bigfoot

Greenville Police Department is asking that you don’t shoot Bigfoot.

This comes in response to a reported sighting in Cleveland Co. this week.

They posted the following on their Facebook page:

“After watching this video from nearby Boone, North Carolina, Facebook followers and friends, I think we can say with some confidence that proof of Bigfoot still eludes us. If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume. #gvlpd #bigfootsightings”