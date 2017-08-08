Help find armed & dangerous sex offender in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find a sex offender who hasn’t registered or reported a change of address.

Barry Channing Jeffries has open warrants for:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Failure to Report Change of Address – Sex Offender

He is described as a 44 year-old black male, with long black hair worn in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He has multiple tattoos on his arms, hands and chest.

Jeffries is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.