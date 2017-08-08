Help find endangered man missing from Lancaster Co.

(WSPA) – Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 75-year-old man who could be in danger.

Bobby Baker was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday in Lancaster County.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued an endangered missing person alert for Baker early Tuesday.

Baker is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and could be wearing navy blue overalls. He wears glasses and has green eyes.

Baker drives a red 2005 Chevy pickup truck with a S.C. license plate tag of 43405FM.

If you see Baker, you’re asked to immediately call 911.