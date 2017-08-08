Laurens Co. Councilman walks out of heated meeting

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A conversation that started about a data line ended with people storming out of a Laurens County Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Sparks started flying at the council meeting after the public comment portion.

Several people spoke to council about the unused phone line and their approval of the audit continuing.

However, after Brenda Stewart spoke to council about the audit with the company SpyGlass and accountability, Chairman Joe Wood seemed to single his council comments directly to her. He told her, “Looks like you need to take care of your own problems instead of staying in ours.”

When Stewart asked if he was talking to her, Wood responded with a stern “I’m talking.”

It was that exchange that made Councilman Stewart Jones upset.

He tried to call for a point of order before saying, “I’m not sitting here listening to this.” Wood responded by saying “I’ll have you removed.” Jones then said, “I’m leaving. This is a joke.”

Wood tried to have the sheriff remove Jones. The sheriff then went to the podium and addressed council saying, “If I’m not mistaken, we’re all public professionals…if we can’t allow these people to speak, come on can we all chill out. “

Stewart says she wasn’t surprised by how she was treated.

Jones says it was unacceptable for elected officials to attack the people they serve.

Wood told 7News he had no comment about the incident.

Most of the people who were at the meeting came to learn more about the data line the county has been paying on for years.

An audit showed the line cost around $40,000 a year. County officials say that’s not true but offered little answers at Tuesday’s meeting.

One official told council the line in question was terminated in 2005 but then also offered this explanation, “There is a possibility that there’s a circuit by the same circuit number in a building, that was possibly, recently moved.”

Jones says the audit is needed in a county that’s been at a deficit for five years.

“We didn’t know how many employees we had,” Jones said. “We don’t know how many phones there are, how many credit cards are out there.”

And, he says the explosive meeting should have never happened.

“The attitude has to change at the leadership position of Laurens,” Jones said.

Council members tried to end the meeting early but instead opted to go into executive session after the disagreement.

Jones says information he was given indicated the county should save between 30 and 50 percent in the phone and data budget when the audit is completed.