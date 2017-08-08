Little boy says robber hit him with baseball bat in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – An accused robber hit a 12-year-old boy in the head with a baseball bat after breaking into the kid’s home, according to warrants.

Joseph Lee Ridings, 19, is charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Armed Robbery, 1st Degree Assault & Battery.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of E. Main St. to an assault.

When they got there, a boy told them Ridings had bragged about hitting a little boy with a baseball bat at a home on Keenan Ave. earlier in the night.

They went to the home on Keenan Ave. and a boy told them he had been assaulted.

The boy said he was asleep at his grandpa’s house when he heard the front door fly open and slammed against the wall at 12:30 a.m.

Two men entered the home and the shorter one his him with a metal baseball bat, according to the boy.

He said the taller man had a wood bat, but never hit him.

The two men weren’t wearing shirts and one had a tattoo on his stomach, according to the boy.

They both were wearing black bandannas to cover their faces, but both pulled them down at one point.

The boy said he could recognize them if he say them again.

The victim said the men stole a broken old box style TV, and jerked 7 gold and silver chains from his neck as well as a black oynx and diamond ring.

They also stole $30.

The report says the vehicle the men were driving was already at the police department to be searched.

They found a wooden bat and a tv in the truck, according to the report.