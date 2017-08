Man accused of child sex crimes in Landrum

LANDRUM, SC (WSPA) – A man has been accused of sex crimes with two 13 years old girls and giving them marijuana, according to warrants.

John Steve Pierce, 55, is charged with:

– Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor, 3rd degree (2 counts)

– Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts)

– Unlawful to disseminate obscene material to person under 18 years of age (2 counts)

He is also accused of giving the girls a porn magazine.

Landrum Police say the incidents happened at his home during the months of June 2017 and July 2017.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 06/23/1990

SC0420000 SPARTANBURG CNTY SO

CASE-51382

WARR-01786NH

ARREST CHARGE -DRIVING UNDER

INFLUENCE MORE THAN 1ST

WARR-01786NH COURT CHARGE 01-DRIVING UNDER

INFLUENCE

COURT DISP-CONVICTED;$237

FINE

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 09/22/2000

SC0420000 SPARTANBURG CNTY SO

CASE-51382

ATN-

WARR-G615357

ARREST CHARGE -HARASSMENT

OFFENSE DATE-09/22/2000

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

DOC-R84 COURT CHARGE 01-HARASSMENT

WARR-G615357 COURT DISP-CONVICTED;30DYS/$4

25

COURT DATE-10/16/2000

ATN-

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 05/12/2002

SC0230000 GREENVILLE CNTY SO

CASE-191726

ATN-231600017434

WARR-97354CD

CIT-56-5-2940(2)-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -DRIVING UNDER

THE INFLUENCE – 2ND OFFENS

E

OFFENSE DATE-05/12/2002

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

CIT-56-5-2940(2)-MISDEMEANOR

DOC-02GS2309008 COURT CHARGE 01-DRIVING UNDER

WARR-97354CD THE INFLUENCE – 2ND OFFEN

SE

COURT DISP-CONVICTED;6MOS &

$2000 SUS 10DA PSE & $1000

COURT DATE-05/28/2003

ATN-231600017434

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 12/22/2002

SC0230000 GREENVILLE CNTY SO

CASE-191726

ATN-231600035065

WARR-H350624

CIT-16-25-65-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -CRIM DOMESTIC

VIO OF A HIGH AND AGGRA

NATURE

OFFENSE DATE-12/22/2002

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

CIT-16-25-65-MISDEMEANOR

DOC-03GS2303887 COURT CHARGE 01-CRIM DOMESTIC

WARR-H350624 VIO OF A HIGH AND AGGRA

NATURE

COURT DISP-CONVICTED;3YRS

BAL SUS 3YRS PROB

COURT DATE-08/06/2003

ATN-231600035065

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 02/29/2008

SC0420000 SPARTANBURG CNTY SO

CASE-2008021013

ATN-422100132938

WARR-M020670 @

CIT-16-25-20(E)-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -VIOLATION OF

COURT ORDER OF PROTECTION

OFFENSE DATE-02/29/2008

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

CIT–MISDEMEANOR

WARR-M020670 COURT CHARGE 01-VIOLATION OF

COURT ORDER OF PROTECTION

COURT DISP-CONVICTED;Fine or

Jail Time

COURT DATE-04/30/2008

ATN-422100132938

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 05/10/2008

SC0421000 LANDRUM PD

CASE-20080510

ATN-422100135854

WARR-75351EM

CIT-56-5-2940(3)-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -DRIVING UNDER

THE INFLUENCE – 3RD OFFENS

E*

OFFENSE DATE-05/10/2008

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

CIT-56-05-2940(3)-MISDEMEANOR

DOC-08GS4203885 COURT CHARGE 01-DUI/DRIVING

WARR-75351EM UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08

3RD OFF

COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION;

DISM/NOL PROS/PROS ENDED

COURT DATE-12/17/2008

ATN-422100135854

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 08/25/2008

SC0420000 SPARTANBURG CNTY SO

CASE-2008081232

ATN-422100140664

WARR-M023566

CIT-16-17-430(A)(3)-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -UNLAWFUL USE

OF THE TELEPHONE*

OFFENSE DATE-08/25/2008

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 02/08/2016

SC0420000 SPARTANBURG CNTY SO

CASE-16-01417

ATN-42D100236118

WARR-H477916 @

CIT-17-15-90(2)-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -FAIL TO APPEAR

AFTER RELEASE FOR A MISDE

MEANOR

OFFENSE DATE-10/16/2015

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 07/27/2017

SC0421000 LANDRUM PD

CASE-20170726

ATN-42D100249995

WARR-2017A4210202443

CIT-16-03-0655(C)-FELONY

ARREST CHARGE -CSC WITH MINOR

3RD,LEWD ACT VICTIM<16

ACTOR>14

OFFENSE DATE-07/27/2017

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

WARR-2017A4210202444

CIT-16-17-490-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -CONTRIBUTING

TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A

MINOR

OFFENSE DATE-07/27/2017

———————

PIERCE, JOHN STEVE 08/07/2017

SC0421000 LANDRUM PD

CASE-17-07392

ATN-42D100250234

WARR-2017A4210102920

CIT-16-15-345-FELONY

ARREST CHARGE -DISSEMINATE

OBSCENE MATERIAL TO PERSON

<18YRS

OFFENSE DATE-06/26/2017

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

WARR-2017A4210102918

CIT-16-03-0655(C)-FELONY

ARREST CHARGE -CSC WITH MINOR

3RD,LEWD ACT VICTIM<16

ACTOR>14

OFFENSE DATE-06/26/2017

WARR-2017A4210102921

CIT-16-15-345-FELONY

ARREST CHARGE -DISSEMINATE

OBSCENE MATERIAL TO PERSON

<18YRS

OFFENSE DATE-06/26/2017

WARR-2017A4210102919

CIT-16-17-490-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -CONTRIBUTING

TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A

MINOR

OFFENSE DATE-06/26/2017

@ – WARRANT OCCURS WITH MORE THAN ONE SID NUMBER