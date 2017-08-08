Man arrested in murder of Catherine Clark in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police say they have charged a man for the murder of Catherine Clark.

Samuel Lamar Burnside is also charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Investigators say the incident happened on August 5th just before 9 p.m.

Someone called 911 saying they saw a woman on Cartee Ave. being assaulted by a man and getting into a car with the suspect another man.

Deputies say that woman was Clark.

They got a call from another caller 15 minutes later saying there was a body laying on Sagitarius Way near Stables Rd., three miles from the original incident.

Clark was dead when deputies got to the scene.

The coroner says a Clark was found in the middle road bleeding and was shot multiple times in the head in chest.

Deputies say Burnside was arrested without incident and is in the Greenville Co. Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

