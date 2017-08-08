Milliken donates $325K to United Way of the Piedmont

Milliken will donated more that $325,000 to the United Way of the Piedmont, according to a press release by the company.

They say their annual campaign, Milliken Gives made the gift was made possible through the charitable contributions of associates at the company’s headquarters in Spartanburg with a matching gift from the Milliken Foundation.

“We believe our success in business and the success of our communities are inseparable, so to see Milliken Gives embraced by our associates is a heartening affirmation,” shares J. Harold Chandler, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Milliken & Company. “At Milliken, the desire to make a difference permeates every facet of our company – from thoughtful innovations to sustainable manufacturing to supporting our local communities. I am humbled by the meaningful generosity of our associates as we strive to impact the future for generations to come.”