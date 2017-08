WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A minor earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning in the Upstate.

The U.S. Geological survey reports a 1.7 magnitude earthquake happened about 20 miles northwest of Clemson in Oconee county at 4:23 a.m.

The epicenter was located close to Jocasse, not far from Lake Jocasse.

An earthquake that measures magnitude 2.5 or less is usually not felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph.