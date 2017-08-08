Myers wins Democratic nomination for SC House District 31 race

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Rosalyn Henderson Myers has won Democratic Primary nomination for South Carolina House of Representatives District 31.

Myers will face Republican Mike Fowler in the special election on September 26.

The district 31 seat was vacated when Representative Harold Mitchell resigned in May due to health reasons.

Myers defeated opponent Mo Abusaft in the runoff Tuesday.

The runoff was held because no candidate received the required 50 percent of the vote during the July 25 primary.