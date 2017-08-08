People flee from armed man in Walmart say Oconee Co. deputies

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A man with a weapon is accused of making people flee from Walmart and vandalizing an ice machine, according to a report from Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the Walmart in Seneca about a man vandalizing the ice machine by punching and stabbing it.

While they were on their way, they were told the man had started walking around the store with gardening snips and walking toward people in a threatening manner.

The manager said the man told him he didn’t care if he went to jail or not.

When deputies got there, they said people were running from the store and pointing in the direction of the man.

The deputy drew his Taser and order the man, identified as Stephen Michael Denisio, 29, to drop the weapon.

The man stared at the deputy for a few seconds and eventually dropped the weapon.

Denisio told detention center staff he uses meth according to the report.

He is charged with Breach of Peace and Malicious Injury to Real Property <$2,000.