Robber said victim would ‘die today’ before hit in head with gun says report

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to find a man accused of hitting a robbery victim several times in the head with a gun.

The victim said Tron Deangelo Davis that he would “die today” before hitting him and stealing $450 in cash and items.

The robbery happened on December 23, 2016 on Sycamore Dr.

Davis is wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

If you have any information on where he might be, call Greenville Police.