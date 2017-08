ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A SWAT situation is over in Anderson, according to police.

Anderson Police say they had a report of a barricaded man inside a home in the 900 block of Carolina Circle.

The barricaded man called a family member.

That family member called 911.

When police went to the door, the person inside said if they didn’t go away, he was going to hurt himself.

They set up a perimeter and the man surrendered eventually.