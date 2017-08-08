Upstate construction company breaks down barrier to employment

Sloan Construction Company tells 7News that they are looking for around 100 employees over the next few years to help with big projects coming up.

Human Resource Director Randy England said they've entered into a partnership with SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department and SC Works to train and eventually hire individuals with minor disabilities or non-violent offenders after being released from jail.

England said the company will conduct interviews with potential employees after they've completed skills training.

Organizers with the state Vocational Rehab Department said clients of SC Vocational Rehab will complete skills training which involves using a simulator to better learn how to use heavy machinery.

SC Works case managers said individuals still incarcerated at the Spartanburg Detention Center will complete skills training in their last 6 weeks of incarceration.

Destiny Carswell of SC Works said these potential employees will be non-violent offenders.

They will also learn time management and financial planning skills before an interview with Sloan Construction.

Casey Schwager said their main in goal for entering into this partnership is to remove barriers to employment for individuals that need the opportunity or a fresh start.

To apply for any job at Sloan visit 248 Plemmons Rd in Duncan. You can also visit their website http://www.Sloan/construction.com

You can also reach out to your local SCWorks