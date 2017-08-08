Why SC counties have trouble tackling abandoned buildings that sit vacant for years

The former Country Hearth Inn motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning has been vacant for at least five years, with no electricity for the last four according to Duke Energy.

While Spartanburg County has some power to hold property owners accountable, 7News learned part of the problem is state law only allows county code enforcers to go so far.

Right now in Spartanburg County alone, there are 213 residential properties, and another 50 commercial that are all condemned.

Some have no power or water. Others have structural damage. All of them are vacant.

“I’m a Spartanburg County citizen, too, and it frustrates me every day to ride by the place I know we’re working on but you’re not seeing any change,” said Jamie Nelson, the Director of the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department.

He says his staff of six investigated more than 900 blight complaints last month alone.

The biggest challenges, says Nelson, are vacant structures, and out of state property owners.

“So one of the issues that we run into with our hands being tied and it taking so long to address the issue for the citizens, is that, you know, as long as the property taxes are up to date and being paid, we can’t do anything but send out what letters of violation we come across, high grass or things like that. But that box itself is still sitting there empty,” he said.

State Representative Rita Allison says allowing counties to impose stiffer fines and elevate cases from civil to to criminal penalties, may be possible solutions.

And when it comes to properties that sit vacant for years, she said:

“We are researching that now to see what we can do. And it may be that we need to look that if something sits vacant for many years, the ah, what can we do to help the owner get it occupied or do something else with it,” she said.

The County can only step in and take over the property, if it is found to be an “imminent danger.” That paves the way for demolition, but at County expense.

“Our plates are full, but we’re still carrying those plates every day,” said Nelson.

As for the old motel at 200 International Drive, the Building Codes department said the fire damage means there’s a good chance it will fall under imminent danger. That gives the county the right to tear down at least part of it, but a structure that big could cost taxpayers upwards of a half a million dollars.

The County is trying to get in touch with the owner, who is listed as having a local LLC in Moore, SC, but may be from out of state.