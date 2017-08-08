Woman risks life trying to save Gaffney shooting victim

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – An 18-year-old girl is dead after Gaffney Police say she was shot and killed during a fight. Police say the fight happened on Lincoln Drive.

The coroner says Jasmin McGill died at the hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Essence Wilkins lives on Lincoln Drive, and says she could hear yelling right outside her home Monday night. When she went outside to tell a group of teens to get out of her driveway, things took a turn for the worse.

“The gunshots just rang out around me,” Wilkins says. “I stood there in a state of shock , I didn’t know if I was going to get hit or not.”

After the gunshots stopped, Wilkins was jerked out of her state of shock and into a state of survival.

“I heard somebody holler ‘She’s been hit’ and my mother instinct went off,” she says.

Wilkins says McGill bleeding, and she did everything she could…to try and save her.

“She was bleeding very bad, and I [told] one of the guys that was standing [near us] to take their shirt off. We [had] to tie it on top of her wound,” Wilkins says. “When they got her on the stretcher, she said ‘Thank you, I’m going to be okay.”

Police say McGill was killed in a “senseless act” of violence, and Wilkins has a message to anyone who was involved.

“Put down them guns.This could have been your sister, your mom your cousin, it could’ve been anybody,” she says.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Gaffney Police Department.