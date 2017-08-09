1 killed, 2 hurt in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed one life and sent a child to the hospital.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the wreck happened on Interstate 26 around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say a tractor trailer and SUV were traveling east when they crashed at mile marker 6.

One passenger in a 2002 Jeep Cherokee died at the scene of the accident and a child in the back seat was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, troopers say. The driver, a Sumter man, was also hurt. Troopers say neither the driver nor the passengers were wearing seat belts.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured in the crash, troopers say.

The wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.