10 arrested in Operation Opioid in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested 10 people on drug charges in a joint investigation with Spartanburg Police.

The investigation was looking into the sale of drugs including heroin, fentanyl of synthetic opioids.

Deputies say warrants have been signed on 29 suspects for charges ranging from Distribution of An Opioid to Trafficking In An Opioid Substance.

The busts are an attempt to decrease the rising number of opioid overdoses, according to the report.

Deputies say the round up began Wednesday morning and 10 of the 29 suspects have been arrested.

They say investigator, K-9s, warrant officers and SWAT executed a search warrant at 55 Shady Lane off of S. Pine St.

No one was at the abandoned house where they say suspects buy and use narcotics.

Two hours later they went back and arrested 3 of the suspects at an adjacent residence.



CHARGES

Sharon Louise Streicher

Distribution of a Schedule II, Possession of Oxycodone ( No booking photo yet )

Ted Dean Hatcher

PWID Heroin ( No booking photo yet )