GREENVILLE (WSPA) – someone bought a lottery ticket worth $200,000 in Greenville.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth that amount was sold at a Garden Spot store on Cedar Lane Road.

That ticket matched the five numbers drawn Tuesday night for the game and was worth $100,000. The player paid an extra dollar which powered up the total to $200,000.

The winning numbers on August 8 for Palmetto Cash 5 were 1, 10, 12, 13, and 17 and the Power-Up was 2.