Daycare for Shift Workers

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) –

Working parents know the high cost of childcare and the difficulty finding that care if you work a second or third shift. One local organization says they’re working to make those resources available in Spartanburg.

Christina Samples is a mother of four, she wants to work, but can’t seem to get the help she needs, she says, “I haven’t been able to work because I can’t afford to take care of four kids and work, the daycare is outrageous for that many children.”

It’s an all too familiar dilemma that the United Way of the Piedmont and its partners are working to address. Currently there is limited access or options for overnight childcare in our community. So those who are working at businesses with multiple shifts say sometimes they find themselves in a difficult situation.

Hannah Jarrett is with the United Way of the Piedmont and says they are in the midst of a study, hoping to gather hard numbers about the need for employers to work with employees. She also says people are doing the best they can with what they have, “they’re having to rely on their own networks and social support systems, which can work out a lot of the times, but other times they might not have someone who is available or that they trust to take care of their children.”

National statistics show that on average, parents use a major portion of their income to pay for child care. There are subsidies, but qualifying for those programs can be difficult. Christina is eligible for help, but says she’s still concerned about the needs of her children being met, ” It’s about a 100 dollars a child for a decent daycare for a decent rating, and i have a special needs child so i have to make sure they’re in a safe place.”

The United Way is still in the midst of their study, but if everything stays on course, they should be able to implement some of their findings by the beginning of 2018. Hannah says more work needs to be done, “so we know in general what the need is, but we really want to have some hard numbers, and information to back up the need.”