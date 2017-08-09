Federal lawsuit filed against Seneca Police Department

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – New developments in the officer-involved shooting that sparked controversy and calls for change around the state. Now a new lawsuit has been filed by the woman inside the car with Zachary Hammond the day he was shot by Seneca Police. She blames the policies of the police and is demanding change.

Tori Morton was emotional as she sat next to her grandmother squeezing her hand. She says it took two years to get the courage to talk about what happened that tragic day in July 2015.

Now she wants justice and closure so she is suing the entire Seneca Police Department, the Chief John Covington and former Lt. Mark Tiller after Tiller shot and killed Zachary Hammond while she was in the car with him. Police say Hammond tried to run over Tiller which prompted shots being fired.

“I want police to do what they are suppose to do, they should have never killed Zach,” Morton said.

The only response from the police department is that they can’t comment on active pending litigation. As for Tiller, the state is not pursuing charges and the FBI still investigating.