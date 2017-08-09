Highlands Police Chief cited in death of 13 year old

HIGHLANDS, NC (WSPA) – Highlands Police Chief William Eugene Harrell has been cited in an accident that killed a 13-year-old boy, according to District Attorney Ashley Welch.

The detention center says Harrell has been served a criminal summons for traffic misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

The Macon Co. News reports Shane Tastinger, 13, died days after the crash.

The NC Highway Patrol says a third driver in a truck lost a ladder along Highway 441, according to the Macon Co. News.

The driver stopped to retrieve the ladder and a car driven by Tastinger’s father stopped behind truck.

Harrell was coming over a hill and was unable to stop, hitting the car with his personal vehicle, according to The Macon Co. News.

The Macon Co. News also report the driver of truck, Adam Dover, was also cited for failure to secure a load and filing a false police report.