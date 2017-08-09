Live PD contract over with Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

GEENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says their contract has expired with A&E’s Live PD.

The contract is over on August 19.

They posted the following on their Facebook page:

“As noted since the original announcement, and as the summer comes to a close, on August 19th, the contract between A&E’s Live PD and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be coming to an end. It is our hope that the citizens of Greenville County were able to catch a glimpse into the reality of what our deputies encounter each and every night that they put on that uniform. This has been a tremendous experience for everyone at the Sheriff’s Office and we would like to thank A&E as well as Big Fish Entertainment for this opportunity and we look forward to what the future holds.”