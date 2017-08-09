Man on muscle relaxer leads officer on slow-speed chase say Greenwood Police

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man is facing several charges after a late night Tuesday traffic stop, say Greenwood Police.

Police say Henry Lynn Gibert, 61, of Ninety Six is facing charges of DUI 2nd Offense, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights/Siren and Resisting Arrest.

An officer saw a vehicle on South Main St driving erratically and unable to stay in the proper lane.

When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver stopped in the middle of the street.

Then the driver pulled away before the officer could approach the vehicle.

The vehicle continued at a slow speed until pulling into the parking lot of Food Lion on Highway 25.

When the officer went to the driver’s window, Gibert appeared to have a knife in his hand and another in the vehicle, according to the report.

They were able to get him out of the vehicle and detained, according to an officer.

The report says Gibert appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and admitted to taking a muscle relaxer.