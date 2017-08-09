Man on stolen motorcycle leads deputies on chase in McDowell Co.

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of leading deputies on a chase on a stolen motorcycle, according to the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kyle Aaron Hollifield, 24, of Plywood Sales Drive in Marion, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 9, a deputy spotted a motorcycle with no tail lights traveling south on U.S. 221 South.

When the deputy tried to stop the motorcycle, the driver sped up, and a chase began.

The motorcycle got a flat tire and stopped near the entrance of Haldex on U.S. 221 South, according to the report.

The deputy, along with Marion police officers, took Hollifield into custody.

They checked the motorcycle and found out it was stolen from Marion.