Mom on drug run accused of child neglect says report

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A mom is accused of child neglect after leaving her kid with a friend and going on a drug run, according to a report from Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a call at the Waffle House on Boiling Sprigs Rd. for an abandoned child.

A woman told them her friend, Samantha Lynne Greene, 36, of Stone Station Rd., left her child with the woman at the Royal Inn and Suites and said she would return.

The woman says Greene told her she was going to meet a friend to get some drugs and would be right back, according to the report.

She said it had been 4 1/2 hours and Greene never returned.

She told the deputy she didn’t want to keep the child and was afraid for the child.

The investigator called the child’s father and asked if he knew where his child was.

The dad said he didn’t know and his wife was with him at home.

He said Greene told him the child was with a play friend.

Dad said Greene left that morning and came back without the child or the car.

The child was put into Emergency DSS custody.

Greene is charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.