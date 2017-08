ANDERSON, Co. (WSPA) – The Olive Garden on Station Drive, off of Clemson Blvd. was robbed, according to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened around 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say the suspect ran from the store and was arrested in the Old Navy parking lot after deputies recognized the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies don’t know right now if the suspect got money in the robbery.

They have not released the suspect’s name or charges yet.