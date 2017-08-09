Orphan rescued from Ghana gets life-changing surgery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A child from Ghana took a big step this week in his recovery at Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville.

The hospital tells us Savior is an orphan from Ghana who was rescued by the non-profit, Sister Stan’s Children. And we’re told, his giant smile in the picture is standard, despite his incredible story.

Spokeswoman Trana Pittam tells us, Savior’s American sponsors hope to use his story as a way to make more people aware of the group they say saved his life.

According to the website, Sister Stan’s Children is based out of Nasheville, Tennessee, but is working to build and operate an orphanage to care for rejected “spirit children” in Northern Ghana. It’s a commonly held belief there that twins, and children born with a physical deformity or disability are bad omens. The charity website says those children are traditionally killed.

Pitam says Savior has been a patient at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville all this week for intense physical therapy after surgery.

And this week, he stood up for the first time.

We’re told, Savior’s American hosts hope his story educates people about Sister Stan’s Children and the care offered at Shriners Hospitals for Children.