Sen. Graham visits Upstate, talks tensions with North Korea

(WSPA) – As tensions rise between the United States and North Korea, leaders have shared their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s warning and the Communist country’s threat of military strikes.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday on CBS This Morning that he hopes diplomacy and sanctions will resolve tensions, adding that a war would be terrible. But he said the time for talk is running out.

Graham said the U.S. would declare Korea if North Korea attacks Guam or American interests, or if they continue to develop an ICBM to use in a nuclear attack.

“President Trump has basically drawn a red line saying that he’ll never allow North Korea to have an ICBM missile that can hit America with a nuclear weapon on top. He’s not going to let that happen. He’s not going to contain the threat. He’s going to stop the threat,” Graham said.

