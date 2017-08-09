“Stress reduction” grade policy changed by UGA professor

(WSPA) A UGA professor is changing his grading policy after some national backlash.

According to campusreform.org, the business professor had a “stress reduction policy” on two course syllabi. The policy would allow students to email him and tell him what grade they thought would be appropriate for the course work and it would be changed with no explanation required.

The policy also allowed students to leave group meetings if they felt stressed, and could discontinue group work.

The University told Campus Reform that the professor removed the language to meet the school policy.