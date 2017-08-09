Teen sentenced in killing of Ty’meir Wharton in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A teen has been sentenced in the killing of Ty’meir Wharton and the shooting of another.

Delamonta Christopher Dobbs, 17, entered an Alford plea to Voluntary Manslaughter and Attempted Murder, according to the solictor’s office.

He was sentenced to 15 years and will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence.

Solicitors say Dobb, who was 16 at the time, was in a fight with other young men near Jamison Street back on June 11, 2016.

Dobbs shot at Wharton who was killed and fired at another person who was wounded.

Dobbs avoided arrests for one month until he was captured.

He entered an Alford plea which mean he doesn’t admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict him at trial.