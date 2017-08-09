Toddler and 8 year old brother killed in North Charleston attack

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –The Charleston County Coroner has identified two children who died after being attacked by a family member Monday afternoon.

Aiyden Martin, 2, and his 8-year-old brother Avery Martin died from multiple stab wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to MUSC Monday afternoon where they died from their injuries.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch tells News2 they initially sent officers to Jamison Park Apartments on Greenridge road because of a reported stabbing. They also tell us the suspect was described to them as a “mental subject.”

A woman at the scene told officers there was a person inside the apartment with the 2 children. The unidentified woman also told them he had attacked her and locked her out of the apartment.

Police forced their way into the apartment where the suspect and children where barricaded. Once inside officers located the children suffering multiple stab wounds.

The suspect fled the scene by jumping off a second floor balcony.

Five hours after the initial call authorities caught the suspect, who has been identified at 26-year-old Raashid White. White waived his rights to a bond hearing Tuesday morning.