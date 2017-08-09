Upstate couple blames construction company for floods

A Upstate couple is searching for answers after they say a construction company caused their home to be flooded out.

Ashley and Ben Remick have lived in their Duncan Station home for 7 years without any issues, but July 3rd that all changed.

Heavy rains turned to floods of red clay and sewage leaking into their home. 7 inches of standing water covered their floors, furniture, and beloved items.

The Remick’s were evacuated from their home by the Duncan Fire Department, and soon the clean up began. A professional company came and dried out the home, but it wasn’t enough. They had to remove all of their flooring and pack up their belongings, abandoning their home.

With the issue never happening before, Ashley began to investigate the cause. Ashley with the help of the city of Duncan, found that a culvert pipe had been filled with debris, right next to homes recently built by construction company DR Horton.

Ashley and the city of Duncan both reached out to DR Horton, to which they say the construction company would not take responsibility.

We reached out to DR Horton, who sent us this statement: “We are aware of the situation, and although D.R. Horton did not build Ms. Remick’s home nor develop the community, we are actively working with the city in an effort to support the community.”

Meanwhile the Remicks cannot live in their home due to the damage. They had hoped their homeowner’s insurance would pick up the tab, but they were denied due it being ground water and not flooding.

The Remicks have hired an attorney to help settle this claim for them.