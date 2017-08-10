7 News Exclusive: Inside Operation Opioid

7 News got an exclusive look as deputies concluded their 6 month investigation into opioid drug overdoses in Spartanburg County.

Undercover agents and informants spent months buying drugs like heroin mixed with fentanyl and pink, drugs that deputies tell us were traced back to one neighborhood.

On Wednesday, more than 20 deputies raided a neighborhood on Shady Lane off of Pine Street, looking for 29 suspects and any drugs they could find.

The home was empty when deputies arrived, but with the warrants for 29 people, they could still pick them up at anytime. Over the next hours, deputies picked up 10 people off that list and seized $93,000 from one of those arrested.

We asked the undercover agents if they believe there are deaths connected to the drugs they were investigating, “I would just about guess yes. There would have to be a death or OD connected to this,” said the officer.

The deputies gave us a tour of the house they served the search warrant on, showing us the shell of a home that they said these drugs were sold out of. Deputies say opioid addictions are often started with prescription pills, which then evolve into more dangerous drugs. “So they’re turning to heroin, fentyanl, or some other illegal drug. It’s an issue,” said the officer.

The main goal of these investigations is to help prevent overdoses and drug habits, but they also want to help clean up the neighborhoods of those who send in tips.

“We’re showing them that we’re trying, trying to eradicate this element from your neighborhood,” said the officer.

Deputies are still searching for 19 other suspects that have warrants stemming from this investigation.

Operation Opioid View as list View as gallery Open Gallery sharon streicher kendrick harris Claude Simpson Ryan Ross Staci Hines Brandy Alexander Giuynita Jeter Herbert Gaddy Tashane Dodd Willie Black