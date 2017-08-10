All cats are $3 for 3 days at Asheville Humane Society

Asheville Humane Society says they are filled with felines and out of space.

Now through Saturday August 10, 2017 all cats are just 3 dollars.

You can come and visit 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the animal rooms are closed from 1-2 for naptime.

The $3 adoption fee covers spay/neuter, all up-to-date vaccines, microchip and free 1-year registration, a free starter bag of food, an optional month of free pet health insurance, and a free post-adoption veterinary office visit with a participating veterinarian.

