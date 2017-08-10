Coke bottles, toasting Clemson national champs, coming to stores

CLEMSON (WSPA) Clemson fans will be able to toast the football team’s national championship a couple of weeks before the start of the new season.

Coca-Cola says commemorative glass bottles of Coke will be delivered to store shelves in South Carolina during the week of August 14. The bottles come complete with artwork marking the 2017 National Champions.

It was the first time the Tigers had been at the top of the college football world in 35 years.

Six-packs of the limited-edition glass bottles will be available while supplies last according to the company.